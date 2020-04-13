17:30
National Bank recommends citizens to file complaints by e-mail

Consumers of financial services can contact the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan or its territorial divisions through remote channels by sending a letter to e-mail. Website of the National Bank says.

When sending a letter via e-mail, claimants have to write their surname, first name, middle name (if any), contact phone number (home, mobile or work), address of residence, report the problem, and, If possible, attach electronic copies of documents.

«Within three working days after receiving the electronic letter, the National Bank will send the claimant a notification of acceptance of the appeal for consideration, indicating the date and time of receipt, the assigned incoming number and corresponding contact phones or of refusal to consider the appeal with justification of the reasons for the refusal. Based on the results of consideration of the electronic appeal, the claimant will, in addition to the electronic response, also receive a written response to the address indicated in the appeal,» the statement says.
