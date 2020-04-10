Japan donates four ambulances to Kyrgyzstan

Four ambulances have been handed over to the Mountain Rescue Service Foundation in Kyrgyzstan in the framework of the Japanese government’s grant program «Grass- Roots Human Security. The Embassy of Japan reported.

The vehicles have been donated as part of the project on providing the Kyrgyz Republic with ambulances totaling $ 96,171.

«Two of the ambulances provided will be used by the Mountain Rescue Service in Bishkek, Karakol and Osh (seasonally). Two more will be handed over to Kemin and Ak-Suu regional centers of family medicine,» the Embassy noted.

The diplomatic mission said that the official ceremony of handing over the cars is planned to be held after stabilization of the epidemiological situation in connection with the spread of coronavirus.