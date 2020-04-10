Government of Kyrgyzstan to reduce expenses of state bodies, state companies

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev held a meeting on resumption of economic activity and instructed to develop a package of additional measures to support entrepreneurship. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

«Most of the decisions made allowed the business to adjust its plans on paying tax obligations, submitting reports and payment of loans for the near future. We all understand that, unfortunately, our country does not have large reserves in order to cover all losses, but we must do everything possible. This and the next weeks will be the most important for us in the fight against the spread of the infection. In this regard, I ask our citizens to show a little more patience and consciousness,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

At the same time, he stressed, in order to restore economic activity, it is necessary to take measures of additional support for business and provide the economy with the necessary level of «long» and cheap credit resources.

«We must go for a serious reduction in the costs of state bodies and state-owned companies. Our main task is the full and timely fulfillment of all social obligations to citizens and business support,» the head of the Cabinet said.

The press service recalled that the President of the Kyrgyz Republic holds negotiations with international financial institutions to receive financial assistance.

According to Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, the Government is working on formation of more systematic measures of economic and financial support for enterprises, improving the financial system and supporting small and medium-sized businesses.

All initiatives under consideration are based on an analysis of the impact of the current situation on the development of specific sectors of the economy, as well as on proposals from the business.

The Cabinet of Ministers plans to approve a package of measures to support the business sector for the short and medium term. A second package of measures is currently being developed to restore economic activity.

«None of the initiatives proposed by the business should be left without attention. All proposals that will be included in the plan of measures to support the economy should be carefully analyzed. Today, the issue of restarting the domestic economy and supporting business is extremely important. Government and state bodies must act openly for citizens and entrepreneurs. This is our common task. In no case we should disassociate ourselves from discussing the problems of citizens and entrepreneurs and we must resolve each issue individually. This is especially true of fiscal authorities and local self-government,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed to analyze the impact of the proposed measures on the efficiency and quality of the restoration of economic activity of the business sector, as well as their impact on the implementation of the resource part of the budget.