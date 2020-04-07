Government of Kyrgyzstan approves anti-crisis plan

Government of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a short-term priority plan for the next 2-3 months. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, there are several directions in the plan.

«The first is food security, the second is easing of some requirements for business, in particular, in terms of taxes, social deductions and payment of utility bills for three months. If these payments are delayed, there will be no fines or penalties. The deadline for submitting the tax return have been postponed,» he recalled.

The Deputy Prime Minister named one more direction — attracting of resources to support the business.

«We are considering two sources. It is use of temporarily available funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. Negotiations have already begun. In addition, we are negotiating with our donor partners, in particular, with the EBRD to receive $ 100-150 million. They reported that 50 percent could be allocated as a grant. We also negotiate with ADB, WB, and EDB,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He added that Kyrgyzstan would not be able to completely exempt business from taxes or allocate funds from the budget. «Our budget will not allow this. We have to keep an open mind on our capabilities, we will not be able to repeat the experience of other developed countries,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.

The Vice Prime Minister noted that the second package of anti-crisis measures until the end of the year, aimed at reviving and restoring the economy, is being developed.

«I think that it is already necessary to develop a third package that will be designed for a long term — for the next three years,» he said.