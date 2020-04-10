Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has one more new deputy

Another new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The issue of handing over the vacant seat of a deputy of the Parliament was considered yesterday at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the country.

Samat Ibraev received the seat. He came to the Parliament on SDPK list instead of Osmonbek Artykbaev, who was deprived of his deputy powers due to a court verdict that has entered into force.

Samat Ibraev is a former head of the office of the Parliament.

Earlier, 30-year-old Aigerim Beshimbaeva also received a vacant seat. She is the leading manager of the Human Resources Department at one of the country’s banks.