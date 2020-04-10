10:18
USD 77.80
EUR 84.56
RUB 1.04
English

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has one more new deputy

Another new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The issue of handing over the vacant seat of a deputy of the Parliament was considered yesterday at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of the country.

Samat Ibraev received the seat. He came to the Parliament on SDPK list instead of Osmonbek Artykbaev, who was deprived of his deputy powers due to a court verdict that has entered into force.

Samat Ibraev is a former head of the office of the Parliament.

Earlier, 30-year-old Aigerim Beshimbaeva also received a vacant seat. She is the leading manager of the Human Resources Department at one of the country’s banks.
link: https://24.kg/english/149681/
views: 90
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Kyrgyz MPs to leave for regions to carry out awareness-raising work
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis know how to turn to Parliament
Most of Kyrgyzstanis not aware of laws adopted by Parliament
Bakyt Torobaev proposes to reduce term of work of Parliament to 3 years
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
Parliament deputy Nasyr Musaev abandons his deputy seat
New Permanent Representative of Government in Parliament appointed
Speaker tells Sooronbai Jeenbekov about plans of Parliament
Deputies of 6th convocation of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan open next session
Popular
69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 69 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 42 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks Commandant of Bishkek asks to stay in self-isolation for two more weeks
10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors 10 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, including doctors
10 April, Friday
09:46
More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek More than 60 trees fall due to snowfall in Bishkek
09:33
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has one more new deputy
09:15
Foreign Ministry evacuates over 2,000 Kyrgyzstanis from different countries
9 April, Thursday
18:52
Nurbolot Usenbaev appointed new Deputy Minister of Health
18:29
Unknown people steal payment terminal with large sum of money in Bishkek
18:08
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy
17:43
4.3 million soms allocated to help the needy in Bishkek and Chui region
17:19
Foreign Ministry not plan to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from abroad