Nurbolot Usenbaev appointed new Deputy Minister of Health

Nurbolot Usenbaev was appointed the new Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the ministry reported.

Nurbolot Usenbaev is a sanitation physician by education. He worked as an assistant at the Epidemiology Department of the Kyrgyz State Medical Institute, an epidemiologist, head of the Epidemiological Department of Dzheti-Oguz District Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Issyk-Kul region, Head Doctor of Ton District Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Issyk-Kul region, head of the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health, was the Deputy Minister of Health and head of the Center for Quarantine and Highly Dangerous Infections.

Recall, the Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Tolo Isakov wrote a letter of resignation due to health reasons.