Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has new deputy

A new deputy has appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission of the country reported.

According to the CEC, it prematurely terminated the powers of Aida Ismailova, a member of Respublika-Ata-Jurt faction, who has taken the post of the Vice Prime Minister instead of Altynai Omurbekova.

30-year-old Aigerim Beshimbaeva has received the vacant seat. She is the leading manager of the Human Resources Department at one of the country’s banks.

In addition, Osmonbek Artykbaev, a member of SDPK faction, was deprived of his deputy seat. He was a defendant in the case on modernization of the Heating and Power Plant of Bishkek and was sentenced to a fine by a court decision.

Earlier it was reported that the comrade-in-arms of the former president Almazbek Atambayev, Duishen Irsaliev, might come to the Parliament instead of him. In 2014, he worked as Deputy Chief of Staff of the head of state, was the head of the State Property Management Fund until 2015. He has been heading Bishkek Free Economic Zone since 2016.