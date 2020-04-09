12:59
Dollar in Kyrgyzstan drops below 80 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S dollar fell by 5 soms since the beginning of the week in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, the American currency is bought for 78-78.5 soms, and sold — for 78.7-79.2 soms. During the day, the dollar fell by 3.5 soms at once.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms.

The Russian ruble also depreciated a little. It is bought for 1-1.02 soms, and sold for 1.08-1.12 soms. Its official exchange rate is 1,1204 soms (0.86 percent growth for a day).

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar began to grow last week and reached 85 soms. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention in order to smooth out the sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
