Eight Kyrgyzstanis held for violating visa rules in India

Eight citizens of Kyrgyzstan, members of Tablighi Jamaat movement, who have been quarantined in Bidar (India), have been booked for visa rules violations. Outlook India media outlet reports.

According to a police spokesman, they had come on a tourist visa but are reported to be engaged in religious activities, which is a violation of the visa rules.

The eight Kyrgyzstanis, including Tashmatov Tilek and Anaraliev Begaly, had come to India on March 10 and stayed in mosques in Bidar for a few days to carry out Islamic missionary activities.

The Kyrgyzstanis have been quarantined at a rest house near Ratkalpura mosque.