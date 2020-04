First funds from the International Monetary Fund have been transferred to Kyrgyzstan on March 31. The Deputy Prime Minister of the republic Erkin Asrandiev told at a press conference.

According to him, in total, the IMF will allocate $ 120.9 million to cover budget expenditures and for the fight against coronavirus.

«Budget expenses have been reduced. Austerity measures are taken. First of all, budget expenditures relate to the social sphere. This is payment of pensions, salaries and benefits. Expenses of minor importance have been canceled,» Erkin Asrandiev said.