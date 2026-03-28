Prosecutor General's Office of Kyrgyzstan discusses cooperation with IMF mission

Deputy Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan Zalkarbek Aknazarov met with representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, the IMF consultations focused on current issues, including combating corruption, organized crime, tax violations, and other crimes, as well as improving the effectiveness of money laundering investigations.

«Particular attention was paid to the implementation of the Kyrgyz Republic’s anti-corruption strategy for 2025-2030, interaction with financial intelligence agencies, investigation of complex cross-border financial crimes, and strengthening the institutional capacity of prosecutorial authorities. Following the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue and expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation,» the statement reads.