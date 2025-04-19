Adylbek Kasymaliev to attend IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will attend the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

According to the government press service, meetings are planned with the World Bank management, including Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde and Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Region Antonella Bassani. The parties will discuss current and prospective cooperation projects, with an emphasis on advancing the construction of Kambarata HPP-1. A number of agreements are expected to be signed as a result.

Adylbek Kasymaliev will also take part in a roundtable with the Kyrgyz-American Business Council and will hold meetings with the management of leading American corporations to present Kyrgyzstan’s investment potential and discuss cooperation opportunities.