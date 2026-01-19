17:59
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: Bakyt Torobaev discusses reforms with IMF

Kyrgyzstan’s average GDP growth over the past three years has amounted to 9 percent. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev said at a meeting with Farid Talishli, the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the dialogue, the sides discussed the outcomes of structural reforms implemented by the government in recent years. International rating agencies have given high marks to the country’s efforts to stabilize business activity and modernize infrastructure. Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the reforms have significantly improved the investment climate and supported key strategic sectors of the economy.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy continues to demonstrate steady positive dynamics:

  • the average GDP growth over the past three years has reached 9 percent;
  • the IMF has implemented 12 programs in the republic over the past 30 years.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the IMF’s significant contribution to poverty reduction and the promotion of inclusive growth. The meeting participants also reviewed prospects for further cooperation, focusing on public administration reform and the creation of a competitive business environment.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation to strengthen the national economy.
link: https://24.kg/english/358420/
views: 142
Print
Related
World Bank forecasts Kyrgyzstan's economic growth at 6.5 percent in 2026
Extreme heat and drought to hinder Kyrgyzstan's economic development
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
EFSD updates its economic growth forecast for the Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP exceeds 1 trillion soms in first eight months of 2025
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Kyrgyzstan leads EAEU in economic growth
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since beginning of year
Signs of "overheating" and structural imbalances in Kyrgyzstan's economy
Cabinet approves economic development forecast for Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2030
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 11.7 percent reaching 711.17 billion soms in June
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
19 January, Monday
17:50
No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in Spain — Foreign Ministry No Kyrgyzstanis killed or injured in train accident in...
17:16
Digital water accounting: System to be implemented throughout Kyrgyzstan in 2026
17:03
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
16:43
Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: Bakyt Torobaev discusses reforms with IMF
16:37
ARVI and flu cases rise again in Kyrgyzstan