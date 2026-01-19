Economic growth in Kyrgyzstan: Bakyt Torobaev discusses reforms with IMF

Kyrgyzstan’s average GDP growth over the past three years has amounted to 9 percent. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobaev said at a meeting with Farid Talishli, the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the dialogue, the sides discussed the outcomes of structural reforms implemented by the government in recent years. International rating agencies have given high marks to the country’s efforts to stabilize business activity and modernize infrastructure. Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the reforms have significantly improved the investment climate and supported key strategic sectors of the economy.

Kyrgyzstan’s economy continues to demonstrate steady positive dynamics:

the average GDP growth over the past three years has reached 9 percent;

the IMF has implemented 12 programs in the republic over the past 30 years.

Bakyt Torobaev noted the IMF’s significant contribution to poverty reduction and the promotion of inclusive growth. The meeting participants also reviewed prospects for further cooperation, focusing on public administration reform and the creation of a competitive business environment.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to continue close cooperation to strengthen the national economy.