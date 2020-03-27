12:49
USD 80.20
EUR 87.72
RUB 1.02
English

IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved allocation of $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to address COVID-19 pandemic. IMF website says.

The IMF has allocated Kyrgyzstan $ 80.6 million through the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and $ 40.3 million — under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

This is the first IMF emergency loan under the RFI/RCF worldwide since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The first request for emergency financial assistance was approved to help the fund member countries solve problems related to COVID-19. The money will allow the government of Kyrgyzstan to meet the urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also stimulates donor support and provides free resources for healthcare system spending.

The outbreak of the pandemic has weakened the macroeconomic outlook for the Kyrgyz Republic and opened a balance of payments gap estimated at about US$400 million.

The International Monetary Fund

«The IMF support helps provide a backstop, increase buffers, and shore up confidence for the Kyrgyz economy. It also helps catalyze donor support and preserve fiscal space for essential COVID-19-related health expenditure,» the IMF says.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director and Chair stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has been hitting the Kyrgyz economy very hard and created an urgent balance of payments need. All sectors are being impacted with extreme severity as measures are being taken to stop the spread of the virus.

«To address the crisis, macroeconomic and financial policies need to be loosened. A temporary increase in headline inflation owing to the weakening of the exchange rate needs to be accommodated. Monetary policy needs to gradually bring inflation back within its target range next year. Flexibility in the exchange rate needs to be maintained to restore external balance,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/148224/
views: 89
Print
Related
Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorite solution
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 500,000 people
Kazakhstan reports first death from coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
All large markets disinfected in Bishkek city
President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: 122 people to be discharged for home quarantine
Three pilgrims hospitalized in Dzhumgal district of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan requests 100,000 testing systems, 300 ventilators from Russia
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
27 March, Friday
12:42
Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorite solution Streets of Bishkek disinfected with calcium hypochlorit...
12:09
IMF allocates $ 120.9 million to Kyrgyzstan to fight against coronavirus
11:43
At least 117 sanitary-quarantine posts, roadblocks set up in Bishkek
11:36
Son of ex-head of Border Service beats patrol police inspector in Bishkek
11:13
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 500,000 people