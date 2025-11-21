IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth

«Based on the 2024 results, Kyrgyzstan is among the global leaders in real GDP growth,» Subir Lall, Assistant Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), announced today at a meeting with Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The parties discussed the current macroeconomic situation in Kyrgyzstan, the results of the short-term IMF mission, and prospects for further cooperation aimed at sustainable economic growth.

Daniyar Amangeldiev noted that the country is demonstrating sustainable socioeconomic development thanks to consistent reforms.

The average annual economic growth rate over the past three years reached 9 percent.

By the end of the first ten months of 2025, growth reached 10 percent.

Among key infrastructure projects, Daniyar Amangeldiev highlighted the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, Kambarata-Ata Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) project, Barskoon-Bedel highway, and the affordable housing program.

IMF representative Subir Lall praised the country’s current economic performance, confirming that «steady growth has been observed over the past four years.»

According to him, the Kyrgyz Republic is becoming an «exporting economy.» He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan’s improved integration into regional economic processes will ensure sustainable growth.

The IMF representative also noted the stability of the banking system and the need to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to maintain positive trends.

Subir Lall reaffirmed the IMF’s commitment to continue providing analytical and advisory support to ensure medium-term macroeconomic stability.