15 Kyrgyzstanis transported to homeland from India

The Government of Kazakhstan took 15 Kyrgyzstanis together with its citizens from India (Delhi and Goa) by a charter flight. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, citizens of Kyrgyzstan were transported from the international airport in Taraz city (Kazakhstan) by special transport. Accompanied by employees of the Ministry of Health, they arrived in Kyrgyzstan on April 4, 2020 and are currently under observation.

«Work on finding ways to organize return of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are abroad, including with the support and assistance of partner countries, continues,» the center said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that more than 3,800 citizens could not return to Kyrgyzstan from 45 countries of the world. Kyrgyzstanis are in Europe, Asia, North America. Most of the Kyrgyzstanis are in Russia, the UAE and Turkey. «The governments of these countries have suspended air traffic with all countries, like many others,» the ministry said.