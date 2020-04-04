17:15
USD 84.87
EUR 91.65
RUB 1.10
English

U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar declined by 30-40 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, American currency is bought for 83.9-84 soms, and sold — for 84.6-84.7 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms (0.03 percent drop for a day).

The Russian ruble remains stable. It is bought for 1.04-1.07 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official rate is 1,0978 soms (growth of 0.76 percent).

Dollar exchange rate began to grow this week and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank intervened to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.
link: https://24.kg/english/149173/
views: 55
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar approaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows by 1 som for a day in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 3 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 70-80 tyiyns in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciation: Situation to become balanced within a few days
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 22.14 percent since beginning of 2020
Popular
13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 13 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for breaking curfew, not wearing face mask
Commandant of Bishkek toughens restrictive measures Commandant of Bishkek toughens restrictive measures
Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours Five more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kyrgyzstan, 14 for 24 hours
4 April, Saturday
16:58
U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan
16:49
Over 300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stranded in Turkey
16:05
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Osh region
15:48
Three more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
15:39
15 traffic accidents occur in Bishkek since beginning of state of emergency