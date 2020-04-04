U.S. dollar declines in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar declined by 30-40 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan.

Today, American currency is bought for 83.9-84 soms, and sold — for 84.6-84.7 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 84,8713 soms (0.03 percent drop for a day).

The Russian ruble remains stable. It is bought for 1.04-1.07 soms, and sold for 1.1-1.12 soms. The official rate is 1,0978 soms (growth of 0.76 percent).

Dollar exchange rate began to grow this week and reached the value of 85 soms. The National Bank intervened to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market.