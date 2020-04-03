Quarantine zone expanded in Bishkek

Considering that the incubation period for those in contact with people infected with coronavirus will end in the next two days, movement of citizens and vehicles will be limited in additional areas in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

The quarantine zone is being expanded, sanitary-quarantine posts will be set up near markets and supermarkets in order to restrict movement and to avoid crowds of people and cars.

The Republican Emergency Response Center reminds that one can go out and go, if necessary, to a pharmacy or for groceries. It is necessary to have a passport, a route sheet, wear a face mask and rubber gloves.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 2,200 people contacted the infected.