Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Selling rate of U.S. dollar reached 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan. For two weeks it has grown in price by 7 soms.

Today, the dollar is sold for 84-84.2 soms, and sold — for 84.7-85 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 84,89888 soms (daily growth — by 3.28 percent).

The Russian ruble has grown a bit. Today, it is bought for 1.04-1.07 soms, and sold — for 1.11-1.13 soms. The official rate is 1,0895 soms (daily growth — by 4.87 percent).

In order to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducted an intervention. But it has not yet yielded any results. The exchange rate continues to grow.