Kyrgyzstan toughens penalties for state of emergency violation

Liability for offenses committed during introduction of emergency situation and state of emergency is being toughened in Kyrgyzstan. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov stressed at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center that each Kyrgyzstani should understand responsibility to relatives and society.

Now, according to Part 2 of Article 280 of the Criminal Code, for a deliberate violation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules, associated with creation of a threat of mass infecting and poisoning of people, committed during introduction of the emergency situation, state of emergency or martial law, a penalty in form of imprisonment of 2nd category is provided (from 2.5 to 5 years).

According to Part 1 of Article 1191 of the Code of Misconduct, a violation of the emergency regime is punishable by a fine from 20,000 to 30,000 soms, or restriction of freedom from 3 to 6 months, or involvement in community service from 30 to 40 hours. Part 2 of this article provides liability for violation of the requirements of state of emergency and martial law and a fine from 30,000 to 60,000 soms, or restriction of freedom from 6 months to 1 year, or involvement in community service from 40 to 60 hours.

The Code of Misconduct is supplemented by Article 1271, according to which liability is imposed for violation of the requirements of the rules of restrictive measures (quarantine) in an emergency situation, a penalty from 20,000 to 30,000 soms is provided for this. For the same acts committed in a state of emergency or martial law, a fine of 30,000 to 60,000 soms will be imposed.

The Code of Violations is supplemented by a new article 491, which provides for liability for the sale of medicines at inflated prices during the period of the emergency situation, state of emergency or martial law.

The penalty for this violation provides for a fine of 10,000 soms for individuals, 28,000 soms — for legal entities.

In addition, staying on the streets and in other public places or outside homes without specially issued passes and identification documents during curfews during the state of emergency or martial law entails a fine of 3,000 soms.

Actions that violate the public order and tranquility of individuals through the dissemination of inaccurate information committed in the area where emergency situation, state of emergency, and martial law regimes are introduced entail fines of 5,500 soms for individuals and 17,000 soms — for legal entities.

Unreasonable overpricing of food products, for which state regulation of prices was introduced during emergency situation, state of emergency, martial law, entails a fine of 10,000 for individuals, 28,000 — for legal entities.

As of today, there are 130 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan, one person died, five people recovered. At least 1,900 people contacted with the infected.
