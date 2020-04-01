Children's playgrounds, outdoor workout sites closed in Bishkek

Employees of Tazalyk municipal enterprise began putting up tapes at children’s playgrounds and outdoor workout sites located on boulevards and in parks of Bishkek. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

«At first, the sites were disinfected, and then protective tapes were put up in order no one can come in,» he said.

The Bishkek City Hall noted that this was done on purpose.

«Despite the restrictive measures introduced in the city, people continue to walk, play with children. Such tapes are used in many countries of the world, this is done primarily for the safety of citizens themselves,» the City Hall said.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.