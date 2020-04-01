11:34
State of emergency in Bishkek: City Hall opens additional hotlines

District Emergency Response Centers operate around the clock in the capital, helping people in need of food, medicines and care. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reported.

Due to the large number of calls, additional hotlines were opened:

  • Pervomaisky district: 0312661537, 0702493993, 0990644410;
  • Leninsky district: 0312656920, 0551184328;
  • Sverdlovsky district: 0312360707, 0703906116, 0705641833;
  • Oktyabrsky district: 0312576550, 0555401681, 0709812324.

The City Hall added that lists of people in need are being formed together with district administrations.

For questions concerning the state of emergency, please, contact the hotlines of the Commandant of the capital: 0312660710, 0312660248, 0312662134, 1312.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
