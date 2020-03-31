18:48
Pharmacy warehouses of Kyrgyzstan have three-month supply of medicines

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan is ready to treat new patients with coronavirus, if any. The Deputy Chief of the Emergency Response Center of the Ministry of Health, Kasymbek Mambetov, told at a briefing.

According to him, there are enough beds and specialists in hospitals.

«We are working according to modern and WHO-approved clinical guidelines. 187 doctors will go to the south to voluntarily treat patients. There are enough medicines. We have a stock for three months. Coronavirus patients are treated by antiviral drugs. Doctors are provided with all the necessary personal protective equipment,» Kasymbek Mambetov said.

He added that all available express tests are rechecked and only then used in practice.

As of today, there are 107 confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
