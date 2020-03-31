12:43
USD 80.81
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.01
English

U.S. dollar grows to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan and its exchange rate reached 82 soms today.

Commercial banks of the country buy the American currency for 80.7-81.3 soms, and sell — for 81.5-82 soms. For a day, the dollar grew by 0.5-1 soms immediately. As a result, its price increased by 4 soms within two weeks.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 80.81 soms (0.76 percent growth per day).

The Russian ruble remained at its former positions. It is bought for 0.9-1.01 soms, and sold — for 1.06-1.09 soms. The official rate is 1,0114 soms (a drop of 1.98 percent for a day).
link: https://24.kg/english/148636/
views: 104
