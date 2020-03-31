IOC sets new date for Tokyo Summer Olympics

The Summer Olympics, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will start in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. NHK reports.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved the new date for the Olympics.

It was reported on March 24 that the Olympic Games 2020, which should be held in Tokyo, were postponed for a year due to the spread of coronavirus. The idea to postpone the start of the Games was voiced by the government of Japan.

The decision was made after a telephone conversation between the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and the Head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. The head of Japan government made the proposal to postpone the Olympic Games, which was 100 percent supported by the head of the IOC.