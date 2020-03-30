12:21
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar grows by 3 soms in Kyrgyzstan

Over the past week, exchange rate of U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan grew by almost three soms and reached 81 soms.

Today, the country’s commercial banks buy the dollar for 80.01-80.4 soms, and sell — for 80.9-81.1 soms. The nominal rate of the National Bank is set at 80,25015 soms.

Together with the dollar, exchange rate of the Russian ruble has grown a bit. Today it is bought for 1.01-1.03 soms, and sold — for 1.06-1.1 soms. A week ago, the Russian currency was bought for not more than 0.9 soms.

The nominal rate is 1,0318 soms (grows of 1.28 percent).
