Arab charitable foundations to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight against coronavirus

Head of the Presidential Administration Dosaly Esenaliev met with representatives of Arab charitable foundations working in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the head of state reported.

Participants of the meeting discussed coordination of the assistance, especially to vulnerable groups, in connection with the current situation in the country due to coronavirus.

Dosaly Esenaliev thanked the heads of the charitable foundations for assistance to healthcare institutions, in particular, for providing mechanical ventilation devices and X-ray machines, personal protective equipment, as well as express test kits and other means to combat coronavirus.

In their turn, the heads of the organizations expressed their readiness for assistance in connection with the crisis amid the spread of coronavirus and noted that Arab charitable foundations had already actively helped low-income families. They said they would continue to deliver the necessary medical devices, protective products, and express tests.

The meeting was attended by the heads of Risalya, Human Appeal International, Assalam, As Safa Center, World Youth Assembly, Assanabill, ITAR charitable foundations and the Qatar Charity Foundation.

There are 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.