Kuwait to donate mechanical ventilation devices to hospitals of Kyrgyzstan

Kuwaiti As-Safa charity foundation will donate three mechanical ventilation apparatuses to hospitals in Kyrgyzstan. Initiators of the assistance reported.

In total, the foundation has allocated $ 200,000 for fight against coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 2 million soms of which have been transferred to a special account of the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The money will be spent on the purchase of necessary medicines, equipment and special equipment for medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to support low-income families during the emergency period in the country. One mechanical ventilation device has already been purchased and will be handed over to the Ministry of Health in the near future. Issue of delivery of two more devices will be decided before the end of March 2020,» the fund noted.

In addition, 10,000 tests for coronavirus will be acquired, which will be delivered in the near future.

The foundation added that the amount allocated to combat COVID-19 can be increased to $ 250,000, depending on the development of the coronavirus situation in the Kyrgyz Republic.
