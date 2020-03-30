Staff reshuffle takes place at Bishkek City Hall

Staff reshuffle took place at the Bishkek City Hall. Press service of the capital’s municipality reported.

Renat Aitymbetov was appointed the Head of Social Development Department of the Central Office. Previously, he served as the head of the Public-State Capital Construction Department.

The former head of the Social Department, Mairam Mambetova, has been appointed the head of the Social Development Department of the Bishkek City Hall.

The relevant orders were signed by the Mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov.