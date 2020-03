U.S. dollar continues to grow in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past three days, the U.S. currency has grown in price by 70-80 tyiyns.

Today, the country’s commercial banks buy the dollar for 80.1-80.3 soms, and sell — for 80.7-80.9 soms. The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at the level of 80,2015 soms (daily growth — by 0.58 percent).