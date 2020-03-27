At least 117 sanitary-quarantine posts, roadblocks set up in Bishkek

In order to prevent spread of coronavirus, 117 sanitary-quarantine posts have been set up in Bishkek for the state of emergency period. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 15 large posts were set up at the entrances to the city, the rest are 26 sanitary-quarantine and 76 — small roadblocks.

At least 41 sanitary-quarantine posts were set up on the internal streets in four districts of Bishkek.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.