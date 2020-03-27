09:46
Commandant's Office issues order for heavy truck drivers

In order to facilitate movement of essential cargoes in Bishkek during a state of emergency, a copy of the order signed by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs — the Commandant of the capital, Almaz Orozaliev — is to be shown. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Having printed this order, and if the vehicle driver has a certificate of employment, a trip ticket, a certificate of registration of the vehicle and a driver’s license, he or she can freely pass through roadblocks.

The republican center reminded that carriers must strictly comply with the established quarantine and sanitary-epidemiological standards when transporting goods.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
