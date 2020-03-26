State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will provide low-income citizens and families across the country with flour. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

At least 10,000 tons of flour will be allocated from the State Material Reserves Fund.

According to the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, along with efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and implementation of preventive measures to protect citizens, the government is mobilizing reserves to help vulnerable groups.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev thanked on behalf of the government the representatives of the business community and volunteer organizations for initiatives on assisting physicians and people in need.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.