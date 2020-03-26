18:32
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour

The Government of Kyrgyzstan will provide low-income citizens and families across the country with flour. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

At least 10,000 tons of flour will be allocated from the State Material Reserves Fund.

According to the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev, along with efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus and implementation of preventive measures to protect citizens, the government is mobilizing reserves to help vulnerable groups.

Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev thanked on behalf of the government the representatives of the business community and volunteer organizations for initiatives on assisting physicians and people in need.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/148159/
views: 125
Print
Related
Government recommends private firms to preserve salaries during emergency
Government of Kyrgyzstan tightens rules of work for pharmacies, stores
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts
Emergency situation regime tightened in Kant town
All Bishkek supermarkets change their working hours
State of emergency: 17 state agencies and institutions shut down in Osh
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport and taxis not to work during curfew in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew in Bishkek: People have to fill out route sheet when leaving house
Reasons when people allowed to go outside during state of emergency announced
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
26 March, Thursday
17:39
State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide...
17:34
Government recommends private firms to preserve salaries during emergency
17:13
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
17:05
Government of Kyrgyzstan tightens rules of work for pharmacies, stores
16:51
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts