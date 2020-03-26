18:32
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

Government recommends private firms to preserve salaries during emergency

«We recommend owners and managers of large enterprises, if their activities are suspended or limited for the duration of the emergency situation or state of emergency, to ensure employees’ stay at home, remote working, wherever possible, with preserving their salaries,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, public sector employees who are not directly related to security, medicine, and the Ministry of Emergencies were transferred to remote working as much as possible with preserving their salaries.

«We recommend private companies to do this,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.

He also noted that the Government is thinking how it would help the people, if the state of emergency drags on.

«If the situation lasts for more than a month, we are thinking about how to support and help the socially vulnerable population with the necessary products and medicines,» the official said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
link: https://24.kg/english/148158/
views: 95
Print
Related
State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour
Government of Kyrgyzstan tightens rules of work for pharmacies, stores
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts
Emergency situation regime tightened in Kant town
All Bishkek supermarkets change their working hours
State of emergency: 17 state agencies and institutions shut down in Osh
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
Public transport and taxis not to work during curfew in Kyrgyzstan
Curfew in Bishkek: People have to fill out route sheet when leaving house
Reasons when people allowed to go outside during state of emergency announced
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
26 March, Thursday
17:39
State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide the needy with flour State of emergency: Government of Kyrgyzstan to provide...
17:34
Government recommends private firms to preserve salaries during emergency
17:13
Kyrgyzstan’s Government counts on stabilization of situation within 3 months
17:05
Government of Kyrgyzstan tightens rules of work for pharmacies, stores
16:51
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts