Government recommends private firms to preserve salaries during emergency

«We recommend owners and managers of large enterprises, if their activities are suspended or limited for the duration of the emergency situation or state of emergency, to ensure employees’ stay at home, remote working, wherever possible, with preserving their salaries,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, public sector employees who are not directly related to security, medicine, and the Ministry of Emergencies were transferred to remote working as much as possible with preserving their salaries.

«We recommend private companies to do this,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.

He also noted that the Government is thinking how it would help the people, if the state of emergency drags on.

«If the situation lasts for more than a month, we are thinking about how to support and help the socially vulnerable population with the necessary products and medicines,» the official said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.