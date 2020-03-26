18:32
Government of Kyrgyzstan tightens rules of work for pharmacies, stores

Distance between people standing in line should be at least one and a half meters. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

«Pharmacies, stores should ensure such organizing of queues. Owners are responsible for this. People should be served based on «one person per 5 square meters» principle. For example, if a store’s area is 100 square meters, then not more than 20 people at once should be served there,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
