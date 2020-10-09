22:14
Interior Ministry explains procedure for imposing state of emergency in Bishkek

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan explained the procedure for imposing a state of emergency on the territory of Bishkek.

The state of emergency was reportedly imposed in connection with the current situation associated with violence and threat to the life and health of people resulting from the riots, as well as in order to quickly stabilize the social and political situation, establish public order in the territory of Bishkek.

First of all, these measures are aimed at ensuring the safety and peaceful life of the residents of the capital.

Ministry of Internal Affairs

Earlier it was reported that a curfew was imposed in Bishkek from October 10 from 20.00 to 8.00.

Article 9 of the Constitutional Law on imposing a state of emergency states that the Parliament, by its resolution, has to approve a presidential decree on imposing a state of emergency in certain areas of the Kyrgyz Republic or cancel it no later than in three days.
