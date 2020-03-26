Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts

An order was signed on urgent measures to ensure food security in Bishkek. The Commandant of the capital, Almaz Orozaliev, announced today at a briefing.

According to him, the annex to the order indicates that businessmen and entrepreneurs, for their convenience, can enter both Bishkek and the quarantine zone inside the capital.

«Entry is possible through Alykulov — Deng Xiaoping, Vasilievsky tract — Dostuk dacha, Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard — Bypass road, Kurmanjan Datka — Bypass road, Kirgshelk post, April 7 — Tokombaev, Kozhobergenov — 50 years of Victory, Kozhobergenov — Semetei and Selektsionnoye — Gas station posts,» Almaz Orozaliev told.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.