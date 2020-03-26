President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the country Tigran Poghosyan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested the IMF to consider allocation of budget support to Kyrgyzstan to mitigate the negative consequences of the spread of coronavirus and take measures to prevent its further spread in Kyrgyzstan.

The parties exchanged views on the risks and consequences of the impact of coronavirus on the economy of Kyrgyzstan and issues of attracting financial assistance to prevent them. The head of state stressed that Kyrgyzstan attached great importance to cooperation with the IMF, which provides ongoing support in promoting structural reforms and in general in the development of the country’s economy. The President noted that the current situation related to the spread of coronavirus and volatility in world financial markets negatively affects macroeconomic stability in the country and requires urgent measures to smooth out the negative economic consequences.

«Tigran Poghosyan noted that the IMF was considering various options for providing emergency support to countries that have suffered economic damage from the spread of coronavirus within the existing funding tools. He noted that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to send an application for emergency funding, and assured that the IMF would quickly consider the issue of providing budget support to Kyrgyzstan in the coming days,» the statement says.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15. Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended passing of persons and vehicles through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh, Kyrgyz-Uzbek and Kyrgyz-Tajik state borders in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.