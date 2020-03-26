17:01
USD 79.74
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.03
English

President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the Resident Representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the country Tigran Poghosyan. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Related news
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
The parties exchanged views on the risks and consequences of the impact of coronavirus on the economy of Kyrgyzstan and issues of attracting financial assistance to prevent them. The head of state stressed that Kyrgyzstan attached great importance to cooperation with the IMF, which provides ongoing support in promoting structural reforms and in general in the development of the country’s economy. The President noted that the current situation related to the spread of coronavirus and volatility in world financial markets negatively affects macroeconomic stability in the country and requires urgent measures to smooth out the negative economic consequences.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov suggested the IMF to consider allocation of budget support to Kyrgyzstan to mitigate the negative consequences of the spread of coronavirus and take measures to prevent its further spread in Kyrgyzstan.

«Tigran Poghosyan noted that the IMF was considering various options for providing emergency support to countries that have suffered economic damage from the spread of coronavirus within the existing funding tools. He noted that Kyrgyzstan was one of the first to send an application for emergency funding, and assured that the IMF would quickly consider the issue of providing budget support to Kyrgyzstan in the coming days,» the statement says.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15. Kyrgyzstan has temporarily suspended passing of persons and vehicles through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh, Kyrgyz-Uzbek and Kyrgyz-Tajik state borders in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.
link: https://24.kg/english/148148/
views: 71
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan may be first regional recipient of aid from IMF
Mission of the International Monetary Fund arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz delegation discusses possible cooperation with new IMF head
Problem bank, state debt, poverty. IMF gives recommendations to Kyrgyzstan
IMF mission intends to assess monetary policy of National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
Economy in oil-importing countries to slow down to 4.5 percent in 2019
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde to visit two Central Asian countries
Kyrgyzstan should limit budget deficit to 2.5 percent of GDP by 2020
IMF forecasts 3.8 percent economic growth in Kyrgyzstan for 2019
Mission of International Monetary Fund arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
Curfew imposed in Bishkek Curfew imposed in Bishkek
All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg All information about coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan available on covid.kg
26 March, Thursday
16:51
Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine posts Entrepreneurs to be able to enter Bishkek through nine...
16:42
All large markets disinfected in Bishkek city
16:35
Residents of Batken feel earthquake that hit Tajikistan
16:28
President Jeenbekov meets with IMF Resident Representative Tigran Poghosyan
16:18
All Kyrgyz longhaul truckers leave Iran