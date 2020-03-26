Emergency situation regime tightened in Kant town

Emergency situation regime has been tightened in Kant town. The Town Hall reported.

The decision was made by the Operational Civil Defense Headquarters of Issyk-Ata district.

Work of all retail facilities, except for food stores, pharmacies, medical institutions, banks, and hairdressers, is suspended from March 26 in Kant town.

Movement of vehicles across the town will be limited. Three quarantine posts were set up at the entrances on Panfilov (Big Chui Canal), Kurenkeev (Lenin), Gagarin (near the hospital) Streets.

In addition, entrances into the town were blocked on Kurenkeev (Lenin) Street — entrance into the 2nd microdistrict, Sakebaev Street — entrance into the 1st microdistrict (from the bypass road), entrance from the road to the cement plant (from the bypass road), Abdraimov (Fuchik) Streets.

The Town Hall asks all citizens to take the measures with understanding.

At least 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.

The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.