State of emergency: 17 state agencies and institutions shut down in Osh

At least 17 state bodies and institutions temporarily suspend their work in Osh city of Kyrgyzstan. Official page of the City Hall of the southern capital on Facebook says.

List of state agencies that suspend their work in Osh city:

Department of Analytics and External Relations of Osh City Hall;

City ​​market;

Car Market Zhapalak Municipal Enterprise;

Municipal-Private Department;

Osh Capital Construction Department;

Department of Housing and Land Management;

Municipal Mortgage Department;

Central City Library;

City Committee of Physical Culture and Sports;

City ​​Stadium named after Akhmatbek Suyumbaev;

Youth Affairs Committee at City Hall;

Booruker residential facility;

City ​​Organization of War and Labor Veterans;

Sulaiman-Too Volleyball Club;

City ​​Center for Support of Families and Children;

Heating and Power Plant;

Osh Transport Department.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.