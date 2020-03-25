16:39
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan

Citizens can use their private transport to go to a pharmacy, store or hospital during the state of emergency. The Central Traffic Safety Department told 24.kg news agency.

The department explained that private taxi services are prohibited during the curfew.

«When leaving the house, citizens must fill out a route sheet, which will indicate where you are going, the time of departure. Private taxi services are prohibited, taxi drivers will face administrative responsibility,» the traffic police said.

The rules are applied to all regions where the state of emergency has been introduced.

As of today, there are 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. The state of emergency and curfew were introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, in Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region from March 25 to April 15.
