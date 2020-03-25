16:39
USD 78.88
EUR 85.39
RUB 1.00
English

Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of the week, U.S. dollar has risen in price by 2 soms in Kyrgyzstan amid the news about coronavirus and sharp spikes in global oil prices.

Today, exchange offices of the capital and commercial banks buy the dollar for 79.3-79.6 soms, and sell — for 80-80.2 soms.

The nominal rate of the National Bank is 78,8816 soms (1.65 percent growth for a day).

Exchange rate of the Russian ruble remains low. It is bought for 0.9-1 soms, and sold — for 1-1.05 soms. But the official rate of the Russian currency grew by 4.26 percent for a day and reached 1,004 soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/147974/
views: 117
Print
Related
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar continues to fall in Kyrgyzstan
U.S. dollar appreciation: Situation to become balanced within a few days
Kyrgyz som depreciates by 22.14 percent since beginning of 2020
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts fourth intervention for a month
Abdygulov: I do not think that dollar will cost more than 73 soms
National Bank: Kyrgyzstan has no deficit of dollars and any other currency
Tolkunbek Abdygulov: Growth of demand for dollars caused by psychological factor
Sharp dollar appreciation: Government keeps situation under control
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts record intervention
U.S. dollar selling rate grows to 73 soms
Popular
Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month Security Council recommends emergency regime from March 22 for a month
Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Two more coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan Six more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad State of emergency announced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad
25 March, Wednesday
16:20
Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Use of personal vehicles allowed during state of emerge...
16:11
Kazakhstan starts passing second column of Kyrgyz trucks from Iran
15:59
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar repeatedly grows in Kyrgyzstan
15:51
Newly infected with COVID-19 - residents of Bishkek and Chui region
15:44
Quarantine posts set up in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan