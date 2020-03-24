17:47
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Curfew imposed in Jalal-Abad and Osh

Curfew will be imposed in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, Kara-Suu and Nookat districts of Osh region, as well as in Osh and Jalal-Abad cities from March 25. The Internal Affairs Departments of the regions informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the police, awareness-raising work is being carried out among the population.

«The curfew will be from 20.00 to 7.00. At this time, citizens are obliged not to leave their houses,» the police said.

Recall, a curfew will be imposed in Bishkek on March 25.
