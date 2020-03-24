Curfew imposed in Bishkek

Curfew is to take effect in Bishkek in connection with introduction of a state of emergency. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozaliev told at a press conference.

According to him, guests of the capital should leave Bishkek today by 24.00.

«The curfew will be effective from March 25. Movement of citizens will be limited from 20.00 to 07.00,» Almaz Orozaliev told.

He added that grocery stores will work as usual.

Raiymberdi Duishenbiev, Chief of the General Staff, said that people would be held accountable for violating the curfew and disobeying the military personnel and police officers.