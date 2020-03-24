Kyrgyzstan’s MPs support presidential decree on state of emergency

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan considered the issue of introduction of a state of emergency in some cities and regions of Kyrgyzstan.

Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev, Presidential Envoy to the Parliament, presented brief information to the deputies. According to him, the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on imposing a state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region and Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

«On March 11, WHO announced a coronavirus pandemic. Up to date, 42 cases have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. We ask deputies to support the decree,» Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev said.

Deputies supported the document unanimously.

