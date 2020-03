Civic activists organized bicycle delivery of groceries for the elderly. The Resource Center for the Elderly told 24.kg news agency.

According to the center, representatives of the bicycle community of the capital decided to help single elderly people with the purchase of food products in order they not to risk their health and not to go out.

It is noted that after the needs assessment system is developed, it is planned to expand the number of cyclist — volunteers.