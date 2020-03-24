14:44
At least 26 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 26 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, the infected patients are in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bishkek, Osh Interregional Clinical Hospital, Nookat Territorial Hospital, Jalal-Abad Clinical and Batken Regional Combined Hospitals.

«Other 4 people were hospitalized with a preliminary positive result (a control test is being conducted). At least 96 people have dubious reactions and their tests show negative results,» the center noted.

A total of 142 people have been hospitalized (68 men, 74 women), two children under 18-months old are among them, 1 — with a positive result; two more children aged 6 and 14 also tested positive.

As of today, there are 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency will be introduced in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.
