Government sends requests to support Kyrgyzstan to donors

Preliminary requests to support Kyrgyzstan have been sent to the main donor organizations. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, the Cabinet cannot currently voice specific figures on the needs of the country. There are preliminary estimates for individual sectors — healthcare, the Ministry of Emergencies, potential budget losses.

«Calculations are being made on the amount of funds needed to support the business. We presented all this to donors. We do not yet know what amount of funds will ultimately be allocated to us. We are waiting for an answer,» Erkin Asrandiev told.