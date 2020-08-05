About 7 billion soms of donor funds spent on salaries of doctors and teachers

In total, $ 333.3 million have been raised from international donors for Kyrgyzstan during the fight against coronavirus. The Deputy Finance Minister of the country Abdybaly tegin Suerkul announced at a briefing.

According to him, the money was directed to support the budget ($ 260.2 million), healthcare ($ 44.1 million) and the economy ($ 29 million) sectors.

«At least 7.4 billion soms out of $ 260.2 million, or 20,448.4 billion soms, which were allocated to support the state budget, have been reserved, and 12.4 billion have been spent. At least 7,069 billion soms of them have been spent on the salaries of employees of the healthcare sector, education and law enforcement agencies. Other 860 million soms are intended for social payments, 2 billion soms — for pensions and allowances,» he said.