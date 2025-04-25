Cabinet of Ministers increases amount of compensation for blood donors

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution concerning the payment of compensation to blood donors.

According to the document, the Ministry of Health must ensure payment of the following amounts of compensation for food within the limits of the funds provided by the republican budget:

To a donor who donated blood or its components free of charge, in the amount of three calculated rates (300 soms);

To a donor who donated blood or its components for a fee, in the amount of eight calculated rates (800 soms);

To a donor who donated plasma or its components for a fee with double plasmapheresis, in the amount of 12 calculated rates (1,200 soms);

To a donor who donated two doses of platelets for a fee, in the amount of 12 calculated rates (1,200 soms);

To a donor who donated immune plasma for a fee with double plasmapheresis, in the amount of 16 calculated rates (1,600 soms).

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure timely funding for the payment of monetary compensation to donors.

Also, according to the document, the government decree of 2009 on the provision of benefits to honorary donors of the Kyrgyz Republic is recognized as invalid.

According to the previously valid rules, for one paid blood donation, a donor was paid 300 soms, for plasma — 500. Voluntary donors were given 100 soms to compensate for travel expenses. Also, two days off from work or study were provided in state organizations, and honorary donors received 1,000 soms from the state every month.